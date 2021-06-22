New Zealand grab first-innings lead despite India fightback
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Jun 2021 10:53 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2021 10:53 PM BdST
New Zealand were all out for 249, grabbing a 32-run first-innings lead against India on day five of the World Test Championship (WTC) final on Tuesday.
Skipper Kane Williamson compiled a painstaking 49, while Tim Southee (30) and Kyle Jamieson (21) provided cameos to push New Zealand past India's first innings total of 217.
Mohammed Shami led India's fightback with the ball claiming 4-76.
The one-off contest has already lost two full days to rain on England's south coast, diminishing hopes of a result in the inaugural final of Test cricket's pinnacle event.
Wednesday has been allocated as a reserve day to make up for lost time.
There was a delayed start to fifth day's play as well and once New Zealand resumed on 101-2, India clawed back in the contest after Virat Kohli effected three inspired bowling changes.
Shami dismissed Ross Taylor for 11 and clean bowled BJ Watling, who made one, to wreck New Zealand's middle order.
The seamer returned after the lunch break to account for the wickets of Colin de Grandhomme and Jamieson.
Williamson hit Shami for a boundary to put New Zealand ahead but fell agonisingly short of what could have been only the second fifty in the low-scoring match.
Ishant Sharma ended the New Zealand skipper's five-hour vigil, inducing him into feebly poking at a delivery and Kohli grabbed the edge standing wide at the second slip.
- Younis Khan steps down as Pakistan batting coach
- Rain diminishes result hopes in WTC final
- Jamieson, Conway put NZ in charge
- NZ make cautious start after Jamieson wrecks India
- India 217 all out in WTC final
- Kohli leads India revival in WTC final
- IPL return for Australians hard to justify: Finch
- Rain washes out opening day of WTC final
- Younis Khan steps down as Pakistan batting coach
- Another washed out day diminishes result hopes in WTC final
- Jamieson, Conway put New Zealand in charge of WTC final
- New Zealand make cautious start after Jamieson wrecks India
- India 211-7 after middle order crumbles in WTC final
- Kohli leads India revival before bad light intervenes in WTC final
Most Read
- Bangladesh seals off districts around Dhaka to stem the coronavirus spread
- Long-haul bus services from Dhaka suspended during lockdown
- Dhaka hospitals see spike in COVID-19 patients as pandemic worsens
- Long-haul buses barred from Dhaka amid lockdown in nearby districts
- Bangladesh announces stricter restrictions in 7 districts as COVID cases spike
- Bangladesh reports 4,846 new COVID cases, 76 deaths in a day
- Mohiuddin Ahmed, founder of leading publisher UPL, dies at 77
- Police arrest nine human trafficking suspects tied to Omi
- Lighter cargo ship capsizes after colliding with tanker on Karnaphuli
- 71% slum dwellers in Dhaka, 55% in Chattogram have coronavirus antibodies: icddr,b