Another washed out day diminishes result hopes in WTC final
>> রয়টার্স
Published: 21 Jun 2021 10:00 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2021 10:00 PM BdST
Rain washed out an entire day's play for the second time in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on Monday, diminishing hopes of a result in the India v New Zealand contest.
Only 141.1 overs have been bowled in the match so far as the inclement Southampton weather continued to bedevil the inaugural edition of Test cricket's pinnacle event.
New Zealand, who will resume on 101-2, would be particularly disappointed having taken the upper hand after their all-seam attack bowled out India for a below-par 217.
Captain Kane Williamson, batting on 12, and Ross Taylor, who is yet to score, would have expected to erase the 116-run deficit and push for a handy first-innings lead.
Rain had washed out the entire opening day on Friday and interrupted play over the weekend, though a reserve day is allocated to make up for lost time.
- Jamieson, Conway put NZ in charge
- NZ make cautious start after Jamieson wrecks India
- India 217 all out in WTC final
- Kohli leads India revival in WTC final
- IPL return for Australians hard to justify: Finch
- Rain washes out opening day of WTC final
- Play both spinners in WTC final: Laxman
- Kohli chases first ICC trophy
- Another washed out day diminishes result hopes in WTC final
- Jamieson, Conway put New Zealand in charge of WTC final
- New Zealand make cautious start after Jamieson wrecks India
- India 211-7 after middle order crumbles in WTC final
- Kohli leads India revival before bad light intervenes in WTC final
- IPL return for Australians who skip tours hard to justify: Finch
Most Read
- Bangladesh announces stricter restrictions in 7 districts as COVID cases spike
- Bangladesh logs 4,636 COVID cases, highest in a day since mid-April
- Bangladesh rolls out the first batch of Pfizer vaccine doses
- Khulna to enter 'strict' weeklong lockdown as COVID cases spiral
- Minister Mannan bemoans 'friend' Momen's role in establishing railway route in Sunamganj
- Bangladesh armed forces must always be ready to tackle any disaster: Hasina
- Bangladesh arrests four with links to illegal bitcoin trading
- Axiata, Telenor seal $15bn deal to form Malaysia’s biggest mobile operator
- Liberation War heroine Sheela gets a new house, invites Hasina to Satkora meal
- Three doctors charged with negligence in the death of another physician