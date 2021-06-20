New Zealand make cautious start after Jamieson wrecks India
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Jun 2021 10:06 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2021 10:06 PM BdST
New Zealand reached 36 for no loss at tea in reply to India's first-innings total of 217 in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) on Sunday.
Tom Latham was batting on 17 at the break after he and Devon Conway, 18 not out, denied India any early breakthrough on day three of the contest at the Ageas Bowl.
Earlier, Kyle Jamieson claimed his fifth five-wicket haul in his eighth Test to skittle out India for a modest total.
Resuming on 146-3, India were eyeing the 250-mark which they believed would be par for the course on this ground.
Jamieson, often using his 6'8" frame to generate extra bounce, picked up the prize wickets of a set Virat Kohli and the dangerous Rishabh Pant effectively to snuff out any such hopes.
India captain Kohli could not add to his overnight score of 44 and fell lbw, a decision he got reviewed but not overturned.
Pant made four before perishing in the slip after a wild slash at an away-going delivery.
Ajinkya Rahane made a dogged 49 but fell to a leg-side trap, pulling Neil Wagner to Tom Latham who had just been deployed at midwicket precisely for that kind of dismissal.
Ravichandran Ashwin made 22 down the order but Jamieson returned to mow down the tail even though Mohammed Shami denied him a hat-trick.
India lost their last three wickets in four deliveries and were all out 25 minutes after the lunch break.
Sunday's play began 30 minutes late because of a wet outfield. Rain had washed out the entire opening day's play on Friday and only 64.4 overs could be bowled on Saturday.
The weather-hit contest has a reserve day to make up for lost time.
