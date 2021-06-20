India 211-7 after middle order crumbles in WTC final
>>Reuters
Published: 20 Jun 2021 06:55 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2021 06:55 PM BdST
India slumped to 211-7 at lunch on day three of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand after a middle order collapse at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday.
Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 15 at the break with Ishant Sharma on two.
New Zealand claimed four wickets for 65 runs in the session but India would still be eyeing the 250 mark which they believe would be a par score on this ground.
Once India resumed on 146-3 after a delayed start because of a wet outfield, Kyle Jamieson rocked them with double strikes to take out the set Virat Kohli and dangerous Rishabh Pant.
Kohli could not add to his overnight score of 44 and fell lbw, a decision he got reviewed but not overturned.
Pant made four before perishing in the slip after a wild slash at an away-going delivery.
Ajinkya Rahane made a dogged 49 but fell to a leg-side trap, pulling Neil Wagner to Tom Latham who had just been deployed at midwicket looking for that kind of dismissal.
Ravichandran Ashwin made a useful 22 down the order.
Sunday's play began 30 minutes late because of a wet outfield. Rain had washed out the entire opening day's play on Friday and only 64.4 overs could be bowled on Saturday.
The weather-hit contest has a reserve day to make up for lost time.
- Kohli leads India revival in WTC final
- IPL return for Australians hard to justify: Finch
- Rain washes out opening day of WTC final
- Play both spinners in WTC final: Laxman
- Kohli chases first ICC trophy
- India name Ashwin, Jadeja for WTC final
- Tendulkar wants WTC every four years
- NZ humble England in 2nd Test to win series
- Kohli leads India revival before bad light intervenes in WTC final
- IPL return for Australians who skip tours hard to justify: Finch
- Rain washes out opening day of WTC final in Southampton
- Play both spinners in WTC final, Laxman tells India
- NZ out to end final jinx, India's Kohli chases first ICC trophy
- Ashwin, Jadeja named in India squad for WTC final
Most Read
- ‘Hurry up or else’: Police say woman called 999 after killing 3 of her family
- Time to focus on ‘Bangladesh Model’, writes Radwan Mujib
- Bangladesh arrests four with links to illegal bitcoin trading
- Pandemic devastates Buriganga's floating hotels, a haven for people with limited means
- Bangladesh ‘deeply disappointed’ as UN resolution on Myanmar shuns Rohingya
- Bangladesh's COVID toll rises by 67, Khulna tops daily death count
- Preacher Abu Taw Haa Adnan stayed at Gaibandha home for eight days: police
- COVID cases surge in Jashore villages as new virus wave spreads to remote areas
- Woman, domestic help die in suspected Sylhet murder-suicide
- Bangladesh reports 82 virus deaths, highest daily count in 7 weeks