Play both spinners in WTC final, Laxman tells India
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jun 2021 12:47 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2021 12:47 AM BdST
India should play both their spinners in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and pick Ishant Sharma as their third seamer, former Test batsman VVS Laxman has said.
The inaugural edition of the WTC culminates with the final in Southampton from Friday and India are weighing their options for the one-off match against a New Zealand team upbeat after their 1-0 series victory against England on Sunday.
Ravichandran Ashwin is the specialist spinner in India's 15-member squad, which includes spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.
"I will go with both Jadeja and Ashwin in the final," Laxman told India Today new channel.
"It is a blessing for India that these two are playing in the same generation. They not only take wickets but also score handy runs down the order, which will be very crucial in the English condition."
Fourth Test - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 6, 2021. India's Ravichandran Ashwin bowls. REUTERS/Amit Dave
With Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami set to share the new ball, 32-year-old Ishant will be vying with Mohammed Siraj for the third seamer's role.
Laxman said he would prefer the experience of Ishant, a veteran of 101 tests, to the youthful exuberance of Siraj, who made his test debut late last year.
"I'd go with Ishant, Shami, and Bumrah as my three pacers in the WTC final," said Laxman, who was known for his elegant shotmaking during his 134-test career.
"I feel Siraj is confident after the way he performed against Australia and also against England."
"What we want in the all-important final is a lot of experience, and the way Ishant has given solidity to the Indian bowling line-up has been exceptional."
