Shakib slapped with 3-match suspension in DPL for behavioural misconduct

The Bangladesh allrounder has also been slapped with a Tk 500,000 fine for breaking code of conduct, the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis announced in a statement a day after the incident on Saturday,

The southpaw was at the centre of three incidents involving behavioural misconduct at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on Friday.

He began by kicking down a stump, then went on to pick up all three stumps and slam them down.

But he was not done yet. Shakib made an indecent gesture towards the Abahani dressing room or gallery while getting off the field. At that time, he and Abahani coach Khaled Mahmud charged towards each other.

Amid a commotion over his behaviour, Shakib took to Facebook in the evening and apologised for his ‘human’ mistakes.

Mohammedan won the rain-hit game by 31 runs.