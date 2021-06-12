Shakib slapped with 3-match suspension in DPL for behavioural misconduct
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jun 2021 08:04 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2021 08:04 PM BdST
Mohammedan skipper Shakib Al Hasan has been handed a three-match suspension for his atrocious behaviour in the Dhaka Premier League Twenty20 tournament against Abahani Limited.
The Bangladesh allrounder has also been slapped with a Tk 500,000 fine for breaking code of conduct, the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis announced in a statement a day after the incident on Saturday,
The southpaw was at the centre of three incidents involving behavioural misconduct at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on Friday.
He began by kicking down a stump, then went on to pick up all three stumps and slam them down.
But he was not done yet. Shakib made an indecent gesture towards the Abahani dressing room or gallery while getting off the field. At that time, he and Abahani coach Khaled Mahmud charged towards each other.
Amid a commotion over his behaviour, Shakib took to Facebook in the evening and apologised for his ‘human’ mistakes.
Mohammedan won the rain-hit game by 31 runs.
