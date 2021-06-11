Shakib kicks, flings stumps in a fit of fury. And then he apologises

Right after the rain-hit Dhaka Premier League Twenty20 match between Mohammedan and Abahani Limited ended on Friday, Shakib, the Mohammedan skipper, took to Facebook and said he would be careful about not repeating the same mistakes.

The southpaw was at the centre of three incidents involving behavioural misconduct at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur.

He began by kicking down a stump, then went on to pick up all three stumps and slam them down. He was not done yet. Shakib made an indecent gesture towards the Abahani dressing room or gallery while getting off the field. At that time, he and Abahani coach Khaled Mahmud charged towards each other.

Amid a commotion over his behaviour, Shakib in the evening wrote on his Facebook wall:

“Dear fans and followers, I am extremely sorry for losing my temper and ruining the match for everyone and especially those who are watching from home.

“An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way but sometimes against all odds it happens unfortunately.

“I apologise to the teams, management, tournament officials and organising committee for this human error.

“Hopefully, I won't be repeating this again in the future. Thanks and love you all.”

The sequence of incidents began in the fifth over of Abahani’s 146-run chase. His national team fellow and Abahani skipper Mushfiqur Rahim clubbed Shakib for two straight sixes in his first over.

The last ball of the over hit Muhfiqur on the pad and Shakib made a huge appeal for a leg-before. Turned down by the umpire, Shakib lunged forward and kicked the stumps at the bowler’s end with his left foot. He also engaged in a furious argument with umpire Imran Parvez for some time.

As rain swept in after the fifth ball of the following over, umpire Mahfuzur Rahman signalled the covers to be brought on. Shakib then went towards the umpire again to have a word and abruptly lifted three stumps and slammed them down to the ground, engaging in an argument with the umpire once again. He could be seen trying to implant the stumps, which were ripped from the ground, upside down.

While walking out of the ground after the spell of fury, Shakib made an indecent gesture towards Abahani’s dressing room. Khaled Mahmud could then be seen saying something and walking towards Shakib, who retaliated by rushing towards him.

Several Mohammedan cricketers then stopped Shakib while his teammate Shamsur Rahman ran towards Abahani’s dressing room to pacify Mahmud, who is also a BCB director.

Mohammedan won the game by 31 runs.