New Zealand's Southee runs amok as English wickets tumble before lunch
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Jun 2021 07:29 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2021 07:29 PM BdST
English wickets tumbled early on day four of the first Test on Saturday, leaving the home side on 164-6 at lunch, 214 runs behind New Zealand after fast bowlers Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson tore through their middle order.
Opener Rory Burns was unbeaten on 72 with debutant Ollie Robinson at the other end on 16 at the break.
England had resumed their first innings on 111-2 after rain washed out day three, and Jamieson gave New Zealand the perfect start when he dismissed Joe Root with the first delivery of the day.
He forced the England skipper into a defensive shot, and the ball flew off a thick outside edge into the hands of Ross Taylor in the slips.
Ollie Pope (22) was the next to go after a solid start, missing an angled delivery from Southee which rapped him on the pads. The umpire demurred, but New Zealand successfully reviewed and overturned the decision.
Southee then dismissed Dan Lawrence and James Bracey in quick succession with both batsmen returning to the pavilion for ducks.
Lawrence played a loose drive to nick the ball to Colin de Grandhomme at third slip while Bracey, on his Test debut, saw his off stump uprooted.
New Zealand posted a first innings total of 378, with debutant Devon Conway scoring a double ton.
- India, New Zealand on equal terms for WTC final: Kohli
- Shahidi Afghanistan's new captain
- IPL to be completed in UAE later this year: BCCI
- Tigers miss SL series sweep
- Mehidy savours ODI rankings rise
- Australia eye August for T20 tour in Bangladesh
- Children barred from second Eng-NZ Test
- Tigers seal first series win over SL
- India and New Zealand on equal terms for WTC final, says Kohli
- Afghan removed, Shahidi Afghanistan's new Test, ODI captain
- IPL to be completed in UAE later this year: BCCI
- Bangladesh miss home ODI series sweep of Sri Lanka with 97-run loss
- 'Test specialist' Mehidy savours ODI rankings rise
- Children barred from England's second Test v New Zealand
Most Read
- Rape suspect Ridoy Babo coordinates international trafficking ring: police
- Delta strain of coronavirus found in most samples tested mid-May: IEDCR
- Planning minister’s mobile phone thief identified: a homeless drug addict
- Mysterious brain syndrome grips Canada
- Baby born with four arms and four legs in Dinajpur
- Bangladesh logs 1,447 COVID cases, 43 deaths in a day
- COVID: 8 more die at Rajshahi hospital in a day
- Turkish court issues 1,000-year jail terms in Fenerbahce case
- Pakistan premier ready for India talks if given Kashmir roadmap
- ‘Made in Bangladesh’ brands get tax break