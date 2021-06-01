Afghan removed, Shahidi Afghanistan's new Test, ODI captain
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jun 2021 10:39 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2021 10:39 PM BdST
Afghanistan have removed Asghar Afghan as captain from all three formats and put top-order batsman Hashmat Shahidi in charge of their Test and ODI teams, the country's cricket board said.
With less than six months to go before the Twenty20 World Cup, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) also said they will soon name a new 20-overs captain, who will have leading spinner Rashid Khan as his deputy.
Afghan had returned as captain across all three formats in late 2019 but the board were unhappy with his leadership in the drawn Test series against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi this year.
"Afghanistan Cricket Board members approved the proposition to go ahead with split-captaincy for the national team ..." the ACB said in a statement on Monday.
The decision to remove Afghan was taken as an ACB committee felt "some of Afghan's decisions as the captain of the team resulted in Afghanistan's loss to Zimbabwe in the first Test... ."
Zimbabwe won the opening Test by 10 wickets in two days with five Afghan batsmen scoring ducks in the second innings.
Afghan made 164 in the second Test, while Shahidi smashed the first Test double century by any player from his country, as Afghanistan drew level.
The team under Shahidi will tour Australia later this year to play their first Test in that country at Hobart from Nov 27.
- Shahidi Afghanistan's new captain
- IPL to be completed in UAE later this year: BCCI
- Tigers miss SL series sweep
- Mehidy savours ODI rankings rise
- Australia eye August for T20 tour in Bangladesh
- Children barred from second Eng-NZ Test
- Tigers seal first series win over SL
- Hadlee expects bowlers to dominate WTC final
- IPL to be completed in UAE later this year: BCCI
- Bangladesh miss home ODI series sweep of Sri Lanka with 97-run loss
- 'Test specialist' Mehidy savours ODI rankings rise
- Children barred from England's second Test v New Zealand
- Australia planning five T20 matches in Bangladesh in August
- Mushfiqur century powers Bangladesh to first ever series win over Sri Lanka
Most Read
- Bangladesh receives first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shots under COVAX
- ‘Before I even knew it’: Mugger snatches mobile phone from Bangladesh planning minister
- Police say 15 groups selling LSD as five more arrested in Dhaka
- Bangladeshis can pay for services abroad without international bank card
- Rape suspect Ridoy Babo coordinates international trafficking ring: police
- Woman killed husband over second wife, cut off limbs: police
- Doctor found dead at Dhaka home with wounds, burns on body
- Bangladesh names Sheikh Abdul Hannan as new Air Force chief
- Online sexual assault video: Police trying to get Bangladeshi victim home
- Bangladesh’s COVID cases surge by 1,765 in a day; death toll hits 12,660