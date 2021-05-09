New Zealand's Boult, Neesham arrive in Auckland after IPL's suspension

International cricketers who were part of the IPL started heading back home on Wednesday after the lucrative Twenty20 competition was called off on Tuesday over the coronavirus crisis in India.

Boult and Neesham were joined by their Mumbai Indians team mate Adam Milne plus Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) duo of Finn Allen and Scott Kuggeleijn, the report said.

RCB's Director of Cricket Operation Mike Hesson was also part of the group along with James Pamment and Shane Bond who have coaching and management roles in the IPL.

The Kiwi group arrived in Auckland via Tokyo.

A second flight carrying bowler Lockie Ferguson, coaches Brendon McCullum, Stephen Fleming and Kyle Mills, commentators Simon Doull and Scott Styris and umpire Chris Gaffaney will arrive later on Sunday, the report added.

New Zealand Cricket said on Saturday batsman Tim Seifert will remain in India after testing positive for COVID-19 but skipper Kane Williamson and four others have been moved to the Maldives pending their departure for England.