Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 24 runs to win T20 series
Mohammad Rizwan hammered an unbeaten 91 and Hasan Ali took four wickets to lead Pakistan to a 24-run victory over Zimbabwe in the third and final Twenty20 international at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.
Rizwan battled through the 20 overs after Pakistan won the toss, helping his side to 165-3 on a slow surface.
Zimbabwe replied with 141-7, falling well short of the target as Pakistan claimed a 2-1 victory in the series.
In-form Rizwan, whose runs came off 60 balls, featured in a 126-run second-wicket partnership with captain Babar Azam who made 52 runs off 46 balls.
When Marumani was bowled by Mohammad Hasnain for 35, however, the runs dried up and wickets tumbled regularly as Pakistan completed a comfortable victory.
