Former Zimbabwe captain Streak gets 8-year ban for corruption
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Apr 2021 09:45 PM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2021 09:45 PM BdST
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak was slapped with an eight-year ban for corruption dating back to his coaching stints with the national team and in several Twenty20 leagues, the game's governing body said on Wednesday.
The 47-year-old admitted five breaches of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) anti-corruption code and agreed the sanction, the ICC said in a statement.
"As a former captain and coach, he held a position of trust and owed a duty to uphold the integrity of the game," Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager of Integrity Unit, said in the statement.
"He breached the Code on several occasions, including facilitating the approach of four other players. At times, he also sought to obstruct and delay our investigation."
The games under scanner included several international matches in 2018 as well as matches in Twenty20 leagues in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
The Indian cricket board did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
"The offences did not affect the outcomes of any relevant matches and Mr Streak has agreed to assist the ICC anti-corruption education programme..." Marshall said.
"He has also expressed his remorse and contrition and entered this agreed sanction decision to avoid the need for a full disciplinary process."
The charges against him included revealing inside information, which could be used for betting purpose.
Another charge was accepting a payment in bitcoins from a potential corrupter and failing to disclose it to any anti-corruption officials.
"Heath Streak is an experienced former international cricketer and national team coach, who had participated in numerous anti-corruption education sessions and was fully aware of his responsibilities under the Code," Marshall added.
Streak's admission of the charges means no anti-corruption tribunal hearing would be required.
Streak played 65 tests and 189 one-day internationals for Zimbabwe between 1993-2005.
Post-retirement, he also served as Bangladesh coach and was the bowling coach of two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders.
- Stokes ruled out of IPL with broken finger
- Markram leads S Africa to win over Pakistan
- Patel has ended Bangalore's death-overs woes: Kohli
- Bangalore stun Mumbai
- Bangladesh women win SA series
- Tendulkar leaves hospital
- T20 World Cup in India on track despite pandemic woes: ICC
- IPL set to roll even as pandemic worsens
- England's Stokes ruled out of IPL season with broken finger
- Markram leads South Africa to easy T20 win over Pakistan
- Kohli says Patel has ended Bangalore's death-overs woes
- Bangalore stun champions Mumbai as IPL begins with an upset
- India's Tendulkar leaves hospital after being treated for COVID-19
- Bangladesh emerging women secure ODI series against South Africa in Sylhet
Most Read
- Bangladesh police introduce pass for ‘movement’ in lockdown
- Bangladesh Police to issue pass for emergency movement in lockdown
- Bangladesh arrests key Islamist Hifazat leaders on 2013 violence charges
- Bangladesh renews pandemic battle with stricter lockdown on Pahela Baishakh
- Bangladesh Islamist orator Rofiqul Madani sued over pornography
- Islamic Foundation publishes Sehri, Iftar timings for Ramadan
- Bangladesh reports 96 new virus deaths, a record in daily count
- Bustle is gone: Dhaka hunkers behind closed shutters
- Bangladesh allows limited banking, stock trading hours in lockdown
- Former law minister Abdul Matin Khasru dies of COVID