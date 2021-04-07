English cricketers slam Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin for Moeen Ali tweet
Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Apr 2021 04:45 AM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2021 04:45 AM BdST
Cricketers of England have reacted sharply to Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin’s tweet suggesting that off-spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali would have joined the Islamic State had he not been played the game.
Taslima made the suggestion on the social networking platform after Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings recently said they allowed Moeen not to use the logo of a liquor brand on his jersey.
“If Moeen Ali were not stuck with cricket, he would have gone to Syria to join ISIS,” Taslima tweeted on Monday.
“Are you okay? I don’t think you’re okay,” English fast bowler Jofra Archer hit back at Taslima on Tuesday.
Many other English cricketers, including Saqib Mahmood, Ben Duckett and Sam Billings, were among those who slated Taslima for her tweet on Moeen.
Later, she wrote, “Haters know very well that my Moeen Ali tweet was sarcastic. But they made that an issue to humiliate me because I try to secularize Muslim society & I oppose Islamic fanaticism. One of the greatest tragedies of humankind is pro-women leftists support anti-women Islamists.”
“Sarcastic? No one is laughing, not even yourself, the least you can do is delete the tweet,” wrote back Archer.
Taslima’s tweet on Moeen is unavailable now.
- New Zealand seal T20 series against Bangladesh
- Stunning Fakhar ton not enough for Pakistan in second ODI vs S Africa
- Delhi's Axar tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of IPL
- India's Tendulkar hospitalised a week after contracting COVID-19
- Opener Allen helps N Zealand blank Bangladesh 3-0 in T20 series
- England's Roy joins IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad as Marsh replacement
- Bangladesh coach Domingo upset after DLS fiasco
