English cricketers slam Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin for Moeen Ali tweet

Taslima made the suggestion on the social networking platform after Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings recently said they allowed Moeen not to use the logo of a liquor brand on his jersey.

“If Moeen Ali were not stuck with cricket, he would have gone to Syria to join ISIS,” Taslima tweeted on Monday.

“Are you okay? I don’t think you’re okay,” English fast bowler Jofra Archer hit back at Taslima on Tuesday.

Many other English cricketers, including Saqib Mahmood, Ben Duckett and Sam Billings, were among those who slated Taslima for her tweet on Moeen.

Later, she wrote, “Haters know very well that my Moeen Ali tweet was sarcastic. But they made that an issue to humiliate me because I try to secularize Muslim society & I oppose Islamic fanaticism. One of the greatest tragedies of humankind is pro-women leftists support anti-women Islamists.”

“Sarcastic? No one is laughing, not even yourself, the least you can do is delete the tweet,” wrote back Archer.

Taslima’s tweet on Moeen is unavailable now.