Delhi's Axar tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of IPL
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Apr 2021 10:44 PM BdST Updated: 03 Apr 2021 10:44 PM BdST
Delhi Capitals spinner Axar Patel has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the start of their Indian Premier League campaign next week, the team said on Saturday.
Delhi, coached by Australian batting great Ricky Ponting, said the 27-year-old Axar had checked into the team hotel in Mumbai on Sunday with a negative report.
"His report from the second COVID test, came positive," the 2020 IPL finalists said in a statement. "He is currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility."
Left-arm spinner Axar, who made a successful Test debut for India against England recently, was the second cricketer to test positive before the IPL after Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana.
Participants will have to stay in restricted health environment for this year's IPL, which will be played across six venues, initially without spectators, from Friday.
Delhi are scheduled to open their IPL campaign against the Chennai Super Kings on April 10 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
- Tendulkar hospitalised with COVID
- Allen helps N Zealand blank Bangladesh 3-0 in T20 series
- Roy joins IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Bangladesh coach Domingo upset after DLS fiasco
- Archer undergoes hand surgery
- New Zealand seal T20 series against Bangladesh
- England must focus on the big picture: Buttler
- Conway, Sodhi power NZ to big win over Bangladesh
- India's Tendulkar hospitalised a week after contracting COVID-19
- Opener Allen helps N Zealand blank Bangladesh 3-0 in T20 series
- England's Roy joins IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad as Marsh replacement
- Bangladesh coach Domingo upset after DLS fiasco
- Archer undergoes hand surgery after freak fish tank accident
- New Zealand seal home summer sweep with T20 win over Bangladesh
Most Read
- Bangladesh to enforce 7-day lockdown from Monday as virus surges
- Crowds swarm in Bangladesh on weekly holiday amid record-breaking COVID surge
- Hifazat leader Mamunul freed after being caught at resort with woman he claims is second wife
- Bangladesh logs 58 virus deaths, 5,683 cases in a day
- Forging Dhaka-Glasgow CVF-COP26 solidarity: Hasina seeks to secure interests of Vulnerable 48
- Domestic flights, passenger trains will be on halt during lockdown
- UK reports more clotting cases in people receiving the AstraZeneca shot
- CDC says travel is safe for those fully vaccinated, but issues caution
- Britain adds Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan, Philippines to 'red list'
- Burger King ad showing a sandwich blocking Suez canal triggers angry reactions online