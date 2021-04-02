India's Tendulkar hospitalised a week after contracting COVID-19
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Apr 2021 12:52 PM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2021 12:52 PM BdST
India batting great Sachin Tendulkar said on Friday he has been admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure after contracting the novel coronavirus last week.
Tendulkar, who will turn 48 later this month, was previously quarantining at home after testing positive following mild symptoms.
"As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised," he said on Twitter. "I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone."
Former India captain Tendulkar retired from the professional game in 2013 after notching a still unmatched 100 international centuries in a prolific 24-year career.
He lives in Mumbai, the capital of the Western Indian state of Maharashtra which has been the hardest hit by a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.
Maharashtra had as many as 43,183 new cases on Friday with the country's financial hub Mumbai reporting 8,646 of them - both a record for single day infections.
Earlier in the day, India reported 81,466 new COVID-19 infections, the highest daily number in six months, as several states were hit by a second wave of the coronavirus.
