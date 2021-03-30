Archer undergoes hand surgery after freak fish tank accident
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Mar 2021 08:03 PM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2021 08:03 PM BdST
Jofra Archer underwent surgery to remove a glass fragment from a tendon on his right hand on Monday after an attempt to clean his fish tank went wrong, England's director of cricket Ashley Giles said.
Archer sustained the injury at his home in January and the injury was managed by England during their Test and T20 series in India.
“He's got a fish tank, dropped the fish tank and cut his hand,” Giles told BBC Radio 5 Live.
"This is going to sound like an awful conspiracy and I know what's going to happen on Twitter straight away when I say this. But it's true, it's not a conspiracy, it was a fish tank. He was cleaning at home.
"He's been in surgery today and he's come out of it well. They've operated and actually I think they found a small fragment of glass still in the tendon.”
The 25-year-old featured in two of England’s four tests and all five T20 matches during their series in India.
Archer, who was due to play for the Rajashthan Royals, will miss the start of the Indian Premier League season, which starts on April 9.
- Archer undergoes hand surgery
- New Zealand seal T20 series against Bangladesh
- England must focus on the big picture: Buttler
- Conway, Sodhi power NZ to big win over Bangladesh
- Archer to undergo surgery
- Tendulkar contracts COVID-19
- Morgan out of India ODIs with injury
- Jamieson fined by ICC for breach of conduct
- Archer undergoes hand surgery after freak fish tank accident
- New Zealand seal home summer sweep with T20 win over Bangladesh
- England must focus on the big picture, says Buttler
- Conway, Sodhi power New Zealand to big win over Bangladesh
- England's Archer to undergo surgery on right hand, says ECB
- India batting great Tendulkar contracts COVID-19 as new cases surge
Most Read
- Bangladesh flags 29 districts for COVID risk with high infection rate
- Government rules out Bangladesh-wide lockdown after COVID case surge
- Bangladesh may put fresh restrictions to contain new COVID wave
- Bangladesh reports 5,042 virus cases in a day, death toll approaches 9,000
- Bangladesh will explore options if India does not send vaccine in time: minister
- Bangladesh’s COVID cases surge by 5,181, single-day record
- Bangladesh reimposes curbs on assembly as virus cases surge
- Myanmar protesters launch 'garbage strike'; two killed as death toll tops 500
- At least 20 injured as police, BNP supporters clash in Chattogram
- BNP leader Nipun Roy Chowdhury arrested for ‘plotting violence’