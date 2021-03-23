Steely Latham ton helps New Zealand down Bangladesh in second ODI to clinch series

Asked to bat first, gritty half-centuries from Tigers’ skipper Tamim Iqbal (78) and Mohammad Mithun (73 not out) steered Bangladesh to a fighting score of 271 for six as the men and red and green pushed past their poor show with the bat from the opening game.

Bangladesh then raised hopes of a series-saving win, but allowed Latham to capitalise on some ordinary catching fluffs as the Black Caps cruised past the finishing line with 10 balls to spare and take an unassailable 2-0 series lead at Christchurch on Tuesday.

New Zealand wobbled early in their chase but Latham's 110 not out, his fifth ODI century, helped the hosts reach the target.

There was a moment of controversy when Kyle Jamieson took a return catch from Tamim on 34, with the batsman given out.

TV umpire Chris Gaffaney overruled the 'soft-signal' on the grounds that while the catch was taken cleanly Jamieson was not in complete control of the ball as he fell to the ground and the ball grazed the pitch.

Bundled out for 131 in the Dunedin opener, which New Zealand won by eight wickets, the tourists needed an improved batting display to stay alive in the three-match series.

As skipper Tamim led by example, Mushfiqur Rahim had defended a ball from Jimmy Neesham before the batsmen decided to steal a single.

Neesham had no time to stoop and pick the ball up, so he kicked it onto the stumps with Tamim short of his ground.

Mithun, who smashed 73 not out off 57 balls, provided the late surge with his clever shotmaking.

New Zealand began briskly but slumped to 53-3 in the 11th over.

Latham raised 113 runs with Devon Conway (72) to calm the nerves in the New Zealand dressing room.

Tamim sent back Conway with a direct hit but Latham stayed put till the end to fashion their second successive victory.

The third and final ODI will be played in Wellington on Friday.