Injured Archer ruled out of India ODI series, IPL start
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Mar 2021 12:47 AM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2021 12:47 AM BdST
England fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss the one-day series against India and the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) next month after his elbow injury deteriorated, the English cricket board said on Sunday.
Archer missed the final Test against India with the injury but returned for the Twenty20 series, claiming a career-best 4-33 in the fourth match in Ahmedabad.
India, who prevailed in the preceding Test series, won the Twenty20 series 3-2 on Saturday.
"Jofra Archer is returning to the UK for further management and investigation of his right elbow injury," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement after naming a 14-man squad for the ODI series.
"Jofra's elbow issue has deteriorated over the course of the T20 International series and made it increasingly challenging for him to maintain performance levels.
"As a consequence, Jofra will miss the start of this year's Indian Premier League," the ECB added.
Archer, 25, is expected to play a key role for England at the Twenty20 World Cup in India in October-November and the Ashes series against Australia.
Rajasthan Royals bought Archer for 72 million Indian rupees ($994,000) in 2008 and retained the Barbados-born quick who was the IPL's most valuable player last season.
This year's IPL begins in Chennai on April 9.
England coach Chris Silverwood said it was a mutual decision.
"Both parties have put England first. He needs to get this right. He needs some time to do that so we've made space to make sure that we gave him the best chance of being successful for England," Silverwood told reporters.
"All parties agreed on that, and Jofra was keen on that as well. He wants to be at the World Cup and wants to be at the Ashes. It wasn't a difficult decision by either side to be honest.
"It shows how passionate Jofra is about playing for England and how much he enjoys playing for England. Equally, we respect that and we enjoy having him around, so whatever we can do to help him, we will."
Jake Ball, Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan -- all members of England's Twenty20 squad in India -- will stay back as cover for the ODI series which begins in Pune on Tuesday.
England squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.
- Kohli to reinvent himself as T20 opener
- India clinch T20 series against England
- Yadav, Kishan good enough to play T20 World Cup: Tendulkar
- NZ thump Tigers
- Tamim skips NZ T20Is
- India level T20 series against England
- Markram, Mulder return to South Africa ODI squad
- Buttler blitz trumps Kohli knock as England reclaim series lead
- Kohli to reinvent himself as T20 opener with World Cup on mind
- Kohli leads from front, India clinch T20 series against England
- Yadav, Kishan good enough to play T20 World Cup, Tendulkar
- Boult sets up crushing win for NZ against Bangladesh
- Tamim pulls out of T20 series against New Zealand for ‘personal reasons’
- India survive final-over scare to level T20 series v England
Most Read
- Bangladesh's COVID cases surge 90% in a week
- ‘Fake’ news of fresh general holiday spreads as COVID grips Bangladesh again
- Bangladesh records 2,172 new virus cases, death count rises by 22
- Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife contract COVID as national positivity ratio tops 9%
- Thousands of Israelis protest against Netanyahu ahead of election
- 8 dead in separate road crashes in Faridpur
- Researchers find cause of rare blood clots linked to AstraZeneca vaccine
- Bangladesh yet to decide on fresh lockdown: minister
- ‘General holiday rumours’ push Bangladesh stocks down
- Six to die for killing Shariatpur AL leader Habibur Rahman, brother