Tamim pulls out of T20 series against New Zealand for ‘personal reasons’
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Mar 2021 01:19 AM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2021 01:19 AM BdST
Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal will return home after the One-Day series ahead of the Twenty20 international matches owing to personal reasons.
The Tigers’ most successful batsman in the shortest format made his decision public in a virtual press conference in Dunedin on Thursday.
Tamim said he had informed the team management about this before travelling to New Zealand
“I wish my team all the best in the T20 series. Unfortunately, I will not be able to play in the series due to personal reasons. I had told the head coach and selectors about this before arriving in New Zealand.
"I will fly back home after playing in the ODIs. But I'm positive that the team will definitely do well in the T20 series.”
Tamim is Bangladesh’s only centurion in international 20-over games. He is also the highest run-scorer for the men in red and green with 1,701 runs under his belt in 74 innings.
The Tigers’ ace Shakib Al Hasan follows him in second place with 1,567 runs from 76 innings.
Earlier, Shakib had pulled out from the entire tour to stay with his family as his wife had been expecting a third child. They were blessed with a boy on Mar 16 in the United States.
The one-dayers will kick off on Saturday. The three-match series will be followed by three T20 games, slated to begin on Mar 28.
