Holders, Bravo return to Windies Test squad for Sri Lanka series

Holder and Bravo both missed last month's 2-0 series win in Bangladesh after they opted out of the tour due to health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holder, who had led West Indies in 37 Tests in five-and-half years and is currently the format's top-ranked all-rounder, was earlier replaced by opener Kraigg Brathwaite as the Test captain.

The opening Test will be played from March 21-25 followed by the second Test from March 29-April 2. Both Tests will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda.

Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.