Holders, Bravo return to Windies Test squad for Sri Lanka series
Published: 13 Mar 2021 07:48 PM BdST Updated: 13 Mar 2021 07:48 PM BdST
West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder and batsman Darren Bravo will return to the squad for the two-test series at home to Sri Lanka, the country's cricket board (CWI) said on Friday.
Holder and Bravo both missed last month's 2-0 series win in Bangladesh after they opted out of the tour due to health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holder, who had led West Indies in 37 Tests in five-and-half years and is currently the format's top-ranked all-rounder, was earlier replaced by opener Kraigg Brathwaite as the Test captain.
The opening Test will be played from March 21-25 followed by the second Test from March 29-April 2. Both Tests will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda.
Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.
