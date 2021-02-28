Sri Lanka appoint Australian Moody as director of cricket
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Feb 2021 11:34 PM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2021 11:34 PM BdST
Sri Lanka have appointed their former national coach Tom Moody as director of cricket effective Monday as part of a revamp of cricket operations, the governing body of the sport in the country said on Sunday.
Former Australia all-rounder Moody guided Sri Lanka to the 2007 World Cup final and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said the 55-year-old's knowledge of the system prompted their technical advisory committee to recommend his name.
SLC added that Moody will be a consultant and must fulfil 300 days of 'mandatory assignment' in his three-year deal.
"Tom has worked with SLC in the past and has shown results, and I am sure with his working knowledge of the system, Tom will add greater value to our game," SLC CEO Ashley De Silva said in a statement.
Moody will be tasked with analysing the Future Tour Programme, Sri Lanka's domestic tournament structure, player welfare and education and skill development.
He will also look after the coaching and support staff structure as well as high performance and data analytics.
Moody has previously served as director of cricket of the Caribbean Premier League and Worcestershire and currently holds a similar position with Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad.
He has coached Western Australia, Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad among other roles in the game.
Moody played eight Tests and 76 one-day internationals for Australia before retiring in the 2000-01 season.
