India's Pant returns for England T20s
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Feb 2021 10:55 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2021 10:56 PM BdST
India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been included in the Twenty20 squad for next month's five-match series against England, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Saturday.
Pant, who was dropped for the limited-overs series in Australia, has been rewarded for his consistent performances with the bat in red-ball cricket.
The swashbuckling 23-year-old produced spectacular fourth innings knocks of 97 and 89 not out in Sydney and Brisbane to help India pull off an epic 2-1 triumph in the Test series against Australia last month.
He also struck half-centuries in the first two Tests of the current four-match series against England.
Pant, who replaces Sanju Samson, will hope to cement his spot in the limited-overs side ahead of this year's T20 World Cup.
Batsman Suryakumar Yadav and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan have also been included in the 19-man squad, while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have been left out.
India and England are scheduled to play five T20 matches in Ahmedabad, with the opening game to be held on March 12.
Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur
- Tendulkar Jr will have to prove himself in IPL, says franchise
- After getting vaccine shot, Tamim says inoculation is ‘important’
- South Africa's Du Plessis retires from Tests to focus on T20 World Cups
- Spinners lead India to crushing victory over England
- India sense win after Ashwin century flattens England
- India lead by 351 runs despite top-order collapse
Most Read
- Actor ATM Shamsuzzaman dies at 80
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Parents say birth registration is too complicated as new rules set in
- A pandemic boost for women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh’s e-commerce
- Kim Kardashian files to end almost 7-year marriage to Kanye West
- People who have had COVID should get single vaccine dose, studies suggest
- Bangladesh to vaccinate foreign nationals
- PM Hasina virtually confers Ekushey Padak on 21 eminent personalities
- Actor ATM Shamsuzzaman's son gets life sentence for killing sibling
- Beximco mourns death of Luna Shamsuddoha, a tech entrepreneur