After getting vaccine shot, Tamim says inoculation is ‘important’

“We should focus on the positives of the vaccine,” Tamim said at Dhaka’s Kurmitola General Hospital on Thursday.

“It has become very important for all to be vaccinated. I salute those who are involved in the vaccination programme,” the 31-year old skipper said after taking his vaccine shot, which was arranged by the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

Tamim along with Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nayeem Sheikh, Soumya Sarker and Nasum Ahmed went to the Kurmitola hospital in the morning to be inoculated.

The team is scheduled to fly to New Zealand on Feb 23.

Both Tamim and Soumya were accompanied by their wives. The inoculation was carried out in front of BCB President Nazmul Hassan

Left-handed opener Tamim later said: “I had a great experience. And that was not the case with just me, the vaccination process for my friends and members of my family was very good as well.”

Thanking all those who are involved with the vaccination programme, he said, “If you gather some knowledge of it, or if someone explains it to you, you will get it -- how lucky we are to get the vaccine.”