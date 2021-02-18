After getting vaccine shot, Tamim says inoculation is ‘important’
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Feb 2021 03:07 PM BdST Updated: 18 Feb 2021 03:08 PM BdST
Several players of the Bangladesh national cricket team, including Tamim Iqbal, have received vaccine doses ahead of their trip to New Zealand.
“We should focus on the positives of the vaccine,” Tamim said at Dhaka’s Kurmitola General Hospital on Thursday.
“It has become very important for all to be vaccinated. I salute those who are involved in the vaccination programme,” the 31-year old skipper said after taking his vaccine shot, which was arranged by the Bangladesh Cricket Board.
The team is scheduled to fly to New Zealand on Feb 23.
Left-handed opener Tamim later said: “I had a great experience. And that was not the case with just me, the vaccination process for my friends and members of my family was very good as well.”
