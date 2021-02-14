Bangladesh crumble as West Indies win by 17 runs to sweep Test series

The Tigers surrendered a good start to their 231-run chase, losing all their wickets in a day to crumble to defeat on the fourth day at Mirpur’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

While Cornwall bagged 4 for 105, the Caribbean also found an unlikely hero in Kraigg Brathwaite (3-25) with Jomel Warrican supporting the duo with figures of 3-47.

The match was played almost 35 minutes past the scheduled time of closing when Warrican, who like Cornwall exploited sharp turn and bounce off the track, spun in a length ball which Mehidy Hasan Miraz (31) edged to brilliant low catch to Cornwall, sparking celebrations among the West Indies camp who sealed their first overseas series win since 2017.

At the outset of the chase, however, Tamim Iqbal smashed a quickfire 44-ball half century and paired in a 59-run opening stand with Soumya Sarkar (13), which had raised hopes of a win for the Tigers.

Tamim looked in good shape, driving and sweeping fluently before Brathwaite struck to take both the openers out to put a dent in their hunt.

Cornwall, pressing on from the other end, then brushed one off the gloves of Nazmul Hossain Shanto (11) for a catch at short leg. And suddenly the hosts were 78 for three at the stroke of tea.

Skipper Mominul Haque (26) and Mushfiqur Rahim (14) appeared to have stabilised the chase by putting together 23 runs but Brathwaite brought in Warrican who drew Mushfiqur forward and he edged back to Joshua Da Silva.

The departure of Mohammad Mithun (10) off a sharp turning Cornwall delivery left the Tigers teetering on 115 for five.

Mominul then brought the target down to two digits with Liton Das (22) at the other end. However, they looked eager to push the scoring rate and lofted the ball to empty spaces often charging down the track.

Warrican then spun another wicket down, that of Mominul, aided by a well taken catch at short leg by Cornwall, who then took out Liton thanks to a loose shot, edging back to the keeper. Soon after that, Taijul Islam (8) persished trapped in front by Cornwall as Bangladesh were hopelessly reeling on 163 for eight, still 68 runs away from the shore.

Running out of partners at the other end, Miraz put up a valiant effort adding 50 for the last two wickets with Nayeem Hasan (14) and Abu Jayed (0 not out), but fell short nonetheless.

The visitors began the day 150 runs ahead and the Bangladesh bowlers initially toiled by being wayward. But Jayed quickly adjusted his line and length and picked out nightwatchman Warrican (2) when he trapped the batsman in front.

Kyle Mayers (6) opened his account with a boundary but perished when Jayed charged in around the wicket. Jermaine Blackwood was initially aggressive but Taijul had him stumped for 9.

With Nkrumah Bonner (38) trying to hold on at one end, the Caribbean batsmen began walking back regularly. The departure of Da Silva (20) off Taijul triggered a lower-order collapse as the West Indies lost their last four wickets for just 14 runs.

Taijul (4-36) was once against the pick of the Bangladeshi bowlers, aided by efforts from Nayeem (3-34) and Jayed (2-32).

Cornwall was adjudged the Man of the Match while Bonner emerged the Man of the Series.