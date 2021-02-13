West Indies wobble but still extend lead as Bangladesh spinners strike

Nkrumah Bonner (8) and Jomel Warrican (2) were looking to stretch the West Indies lead on 41 for three, leading Bangladesh by 154 runs in their second innings at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday.

Nayeem Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam bagged a wicket apiece to spark hopes of a comeback after the Tigers were bundled out for 296 losing their last four wickets for just 15 runs.

Earlier, Bangladesh resumed the day at 105 for four with Mushfiqur Rahim (54) and Mohammad Mithun (15) attempting to cut down the West Indies’ sizeable first innings.

However, soon after reaching his 22nd fifty off 89 deliveries, Mushfiqur threw away his wicket off a short ball by Rahkeem Cornwall who had also taken out Mithun with an excellent field placement at short midwicket.

Mushfiqur’s departure left Bangladesh reeling on 155 for six when Liton Das (71) and Miraz (57) stitched up a recovery stand of 126 off 255 deliveries.

The duo negotiated West Indies bowlers quite brilliantly, opting to score off wayward deliveries and putting them away whenever opportunity arose.

Liton smashed seven boundaries while Miraz cracked six before Cornwall gave the breakthrough, taking out Liton caught behind. Shannon Gabriel soon sent Miraz packing with a fuller delivery for his third scalp.

The tail soon followed, handing the Kraigg Brathwaite’s men a hefty 113-run first innings lead with the pitch still assisting the batsmen. Cornwall was the pick of the Caribbean bowlers returning figures of 5-74 while Gabriel ended with 3-70.

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (6) and his opening partner John Campbell (18) then faced Bangladeshi spinners at the outset of the second innings.

Brathwaite was the first to go off Nayeem with a thin edge behind on review. Miraz then picked up his 100th Test wicket with the scalp of Shayne Moseley (7) before Campbell played Taijul to leave his team tottering.

Brief Scorecard:

West Indies: 409 and 41/3 (Bonner 8*, Warrican 2*)

Bangladesh: 296 (Liton 71, Mehidy 57, Rahim 54, Cornwall 5-74, Gabriel 3-70)