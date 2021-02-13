Miraz becomes fastest Bangladeshi bowler to take 100 Test wickets
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Feb 2021 05:50 PM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2021 05:50 PM BdST
Mehidy Hasan Miraz has taken his 100th Test wicket becoming the fastest Bangladeshi bowler to reach the milestone.
The spinner claimed the wicket of Shayne Moseley in the second Test against West Indies at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.
It took 24 Tests for the right-arm offbreak to claim his 100th wicket. His teammate Taijul Islam, who held the record previously, had to wait 25 matches for the mark.
Before Taijul, Shakib Al Hasan was the fastest Bangladeshi bowler to 100 Test wickets in 28 matches.
Mohammad Rafique was the fast Bangladeshi bowler to reach the milestone in 33 matches. No other Bangladeshi bowler has 100 Test wickets.
With 90 wickets in the longest format of cricket, Miraz closed in on the mark after taking four wickets in each innings of the first Test of the series in Chattogram.
In the first innings of the second Test, he could manage only one wicket which prolonged his wait.
England pacer George Lohmann was the fastest bowler in the world to reach 100 Test wickets in only 16 matches in 1896.
