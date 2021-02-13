Liton, Miraz lead Bangladesh's recovery on third day of Dhaka Test

Both Liton and Miraz have notched up their half centuries as Tigers reached 272 for 6 at tea, still trailing the Caribbeans by 137 runs at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The partnership, worth 117 runs so far, helped the Tigers avoid follow-on in response to the West Indies score of 409 runs in the first innings

Earlier, Mushfiqur Rahim threw away his wicket off a short ball by Rahkeem Cornwall after reaching his 22nd Test fifty off 89 deliveries. The dismissal left Bangladesh reeling on 155 for six.

Cornwall had also taken out Mohammad Mithun with an excellent field placement at short midwicket.