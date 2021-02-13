Liton, Miraz lead Bangladesh's recovery on third day of Dhaka Test
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Feb 2021 02:40 PM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2021 02:40 PM BdST
Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz have stitched a century stand to lead Bangladesh's recovery after a rocky start as the hosts look to cut down the West Indies’ sizeable 1st innings lead in the second Test match in Dhaka.
Both Liton and Miraz have notched up their half centuries as Tigers reached 272 for 6 at tea, still trailing the Caribbeans by 137 runs at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
The partnership, worth 117 runs so far, helped the Tigers avoid follow-on in response to the West Indies score of 409 runs in the first innings
Earlier, Mushfiqur Rahim threw away his wicket off a short ball by Rahkeem Cornwall after reaching his 22nd Test fifty off 89 deliveries. The dismissal left Bangladesh reeling on 155 for six.
Cornwall had also taken out Mohammad Mithun with an excellent field placement at short midwicket.
More stories
Recent Stories
- Liton, Miraz lead Bangladesh's recovery on third day of Dhaka Test
- Bangladesh trail West Indies by 304 runs as top order falters
- Shakib among eight overseas players in highest bracket for IPL auction
- Shakib skips New Zealand tour of Bangladesh to spend time with family
- Bonner leads Windies to 223-5 on slow day in Dhaka Test against Bangladesh
- Australia, New Zealand to tour Bangladesh for T20 series this year
Opinion
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh court frees Ron Sikder on bail after arrest
- China will 'eat our lunch,' Biden warns after clashing with Xi on most fronts
- Shakib among eight overseas players in highest bracket for IPL auction
- COVID vaccines for kids are coming, but not for many months
- Bangladesh minister says Al Jazeera will be blocked if High Court orders
- Climate action in fashion, as big clothing brands back Bangladesh recycling scheme
- 'Missing' woman found with dismembered body of lover, charged with murder
- Police thwart BNP's protest rally against decision to remove Ziaur Rahman's gallantry award
- Shakib skips New Zealand tour of Bangladesh to spend time with family