Bangladesh trail West Indies by 304 runs as top order falters
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Feb 2021 07:26 PM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2021 07:26 PM BdST
Bangladesh have lost the first four wickets to score just 105 runs at stumps on Day 2 of the second Test after West Indies posted 409 in the first innings.
After Tamim Iqbal (44) fell in the 16th over, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun dragged the Tigers to the 36th over at the end of Friday’s play at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.
Mushfiqur (27) and Mithun (6), who played 61 balls each, will resume the fight for Bangladesh to avoid the follow-on. The hosts require 105 more runs to do that.
Alzarri Joseph, who made 82, took the wicket of Tamim leaving Bangladesh tottering at 69 for 4.
In the previous over, captain Mominul Haque (21) gave away his wicket off Rahkeem Cornwall after Shannon Gabriel picked up Soumya Sarkar, who is in for injured Shakib Al Hasan, and Najmul Hossain Shanto in his first two overs.
Taijul Islam was the pick of Bangladesh bowlers taking 4 for 108 after bowling 46.2 overs. Abu Jayed also took 4 wickets by giving away 98 runs in 28 overs.
In the first Test in Chattogram, a mindblowing double hundred on debut by Kyle Mayers and his double century stand with another debutant Bonner handed the West Indies a phenomenal three-wicket victory.
Brief scores
West Indies 1st innings: 409 in 142.2 overs (Nkrumah Bonner 90, Joshua Da Silva 92, Alzarri Joseph 82; Taijul Islam 4-108, Abu Jayed 4-98)
Bangladesh 1s innings: 105/4 in 36 overs (Tamim Iqbal 44; Shannon Gabriel 2-31)
