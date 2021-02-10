Australia, New Zealand to tour Bangladesh for T20 series this year

Australia are likely to make the trip in October while New Zealand will arrive earlier.

According to the ICC's Future Tour Programme, England are also scheduled to visit Bangladesh in October to play three one-day internationals and a T20 series.

As Australia and England are likely to visit the country around the same time, the Bangladesh Cricket Board is exploring the prospect of hosting a tri-nation T20 series.

BCB Chief Executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, however, said the board does not want to make any official statement on the matter yet.

"What is certain is that Australia will be coming. England's tour is also scheduled in the FTP. We don't want to say anything about the tri-series yet as all parties must come to an agreement. It will be clearer when we get closer to their arrivals.

"If the tri-series does not take place, then Australia will play three T20s in Bangladesh. New Zealand may also play three matches. But we haven't finalised the schedule for any series yet."