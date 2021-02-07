Mayers’ double century on debut sinks Tigers to defeat in Chattogram
Sport Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Feb 2021 04:04 PM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2021 05:25 PM BdST
A record double-century stand between Kyle Mayers and Nkrumah Bonner has given the West Indies hopes of a win against Bangladesh on the final day of Chattogram Test.
A mindblowing double century on debut by Kyle Mayers and his double century stand with another debutant Nkrumah Bonner handed the West Indies a phenomenal three-wicket victory on the final session of the final day against Bangladesh in Chattogram Test.
Mayers notched an unbeaten 210 after sharing a 216-run fourth-wicket stand with Bonner which is the second-highest partnership by a pair of debutants in Test cricket history.
Chasing a daunting 395 to win, the Caribbean team resumed the final day on 110 for three and drove to 275 without losing a wicket in the first two sessions
much to the frustration of Bangladesh bowlers.
After tea, Taijul Islam trapped Bonner in front to send him packing for 86 before Nayeem Hasan went through the gates of Jermaine Blackwood (9) to spark some hope for the Tigers.
But Mayers battled out from one end to gradually edge closer. Taijul picked out another wicket while Mehidy Hasan Miraz bagged one to return figures of 4-113, before Mayers pushed Nayeem towards mid-on for the winning run and seal the highest ever successful run chase on Asian grounds.
