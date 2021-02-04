Miraz hits maiden Test century as Bangladesh take control of Chattogram Test

The 23-year-old offspinning allrounder carved out 103 his century off 162 balls as Bangladesh posted 430 in the first innings at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Thursday.

Shakib Al Hasan (68) and Liton Das (38) resumed the day with hosts on 242 for five. Warrican, chief tormentor for the hosts on Day 1, gave the Caribbeans a good start at the outset with the wicket of Liton.

Shakib then reached his 25th Test half-century and added 67 for the seventh wicket Taijul Islam (18) before falling to Rahkeem Cornwall, leaving his team to teeter at 315 for seven.

Miraz then anchored the innings, adding 44 more to the score with Taijul who was sent packing by Shannon Gabriel when he edged one back to the keeper, as Miraz began to run out of partners at the other end.

Nayeem Hasan (24) then dug deep and gave Miraz the strike more often to boost the Tigers past the 400-run mark with a 57-run ninth-wicket stand.

After losing Nayeem, who was castled by Nkrumah Bonner for his only wicket, Miraz showed urgency with a boundary off Warrican before switching to a paddle sweep to reach the milestone smashing 13 boundaries.

With the end of the innings looming, Miraz wanted to go big and took strides forward off Cornwall but ended up skewing it to the fielder near the rope, but by then the Tigers had reached a daunting total.