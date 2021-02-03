Warrican three-for helps Windies contain Bangladesh to 242-5 on Day 1 in Chattogram Test
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Feb 2021 05:50 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2021 05:59 PM BdST
The West Indies have kept Bangladesh batsmen in check on a track that offered little for the bowlers as the hosts reached 242 for five on the opening day of Chattogram Test.
Jomel Warrican (3-58) was chief tormentor of the hosts’ efforts after Bangladesh chose to bat at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Wednesday.
Opener Shadman Islam (59) anchored the Bangladesh innings for nearly two sessions with his second Test half-century before being trapped in front by a fuller delivery from Warrican with tea looming.
Warrican also took out the Tigers’ skipper Mominul Haque (26), aided by a sharp effort by John Campbell in short midwicket.
The Caribbean left-arm orthodox reduced Bangladesh to 193 for five with the key wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim, who was looking good before walking back for 38.
Shakib Al Hasan (39) and Liton Das (34) remained unbeaten to safely see the slow day through.
