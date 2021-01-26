Sri Lanka must learn to bat like Joe Root, says skipper after loss to England
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Jan 2021 01:58 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2021 01:58 AM BdST
Sri Lanka must learn to bat like Joe Root if they are to return to winning ways on home soil, captain Dinesh Chandimal said on Monday after losing the second Test to England.
Sri Lanka were beaten by six wickets on the fourth day of the second and final Test at the Galle International Stadium to lose the series 2-0 and suffering a sixth successive home Test defeat to England.
England captain Root was the man of the series after scoring 228 in the first test and 186 in the second.
“We were outplayed today,” admitted Chandimal, who was stand-in captain after Dimuth Karunaratne broke his thumb earlier this month in the 2-0 series loss in South Africa.
“We did all the hard work over the last three days but as a batting unit we then made the same mistakes as we did on the opening day of the first test.”
Sri Lanka, who had a 37-run first innings lead, were rumbled out for 126 in their second innings by England on Monday, leaving the tourists to successfully chase down 164 runs to win and complete victory inside four days.
In the first Test, Sri Lanka also won the toss, always an advantage in Galle, but scored only 135 runs in their first innings and went on to lose by seven wickets.
On both occasions, their collapse was characterised by some poor shots.
“For the batsmen, there are no excuses,” Chandimal added.
“We have to learn how to bat like Root. He was outstanding and we have to also learn to play with patience. That’s the key when it comes to batting.
“We did well in patches but that’s not good enough when you are playing a good team like England.”
Sri Lanka last won a home test against South Africa in 2018 and have played mostly away from home since. They head to the West Indies next month for both tests and limited overs internationals.
- Tigers whitewash Windies
- Root hails Test win against Sri Lanka
- Maxwell accepts Test career all but over
- Root masterclass sees England frustrate Sri Lanka
- Hussain questions England decision to rest Bairstow
- Mathews goes but SL move past 300
- India shine with pace riches
- Tigers take series with 7-wicket win
- England Test success in Sri Lanka a boost for India next: Root
- Half-centuries from seniors help Bangladesh post 297-6 in last ODI against Windies
- Australia's Maxwell accepts Test career all but over
- Root masterclass sees England frustrate Sri Lanka in second Test
- Hussain questions England decision to rest Bairstow for Chennai Tests
- India count embarrassment of pace riches from Australia tour
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh receives first shipment of imported COVID vaccine doses
- Dholaikhal, a canal that once protected Dhaka, flows into oblivion
- Bangladesh may face slow internet on early Jan 31 for submarine cable repair
- Bangladesh orders schools, colleges to be ready for in-person lesson restart
- Spanish woman who 'died' of COVID returned 10 days later
- China sends warplanes to Taiwan Strait in a show of force to Biden
- Singaporean ex-actor Huang Yiliang convicted of assaulting Bangladeshi worker with metal scraper
- Bangladesh sweep West Indies ODI series 3-0 with crushing 120-run win
- Bangladesh logs 602 new virus cases, another 18 die