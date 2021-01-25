Half-centuries from seniors help Bangladesh post 297-6 in last ODI against Windies
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jan 2021 03:53 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2021 03:53 PM BdST
Eyeing a clean sweep of the ODI series against the West Indies, the Tigers rode on four half-centuries from the seniors to post a daunting 297 for 6 in the last ODI in Chattogram.
After being asked to bat first by the visitors, captain Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah cracked gritty 64 each while Shakib Al Hasan made 51 in a finely paced innings at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Monday.
Pacer Alzarri Joseph (2-48) picked out the Bangladeshi openers while Shakib and Mushfiqur both perished off Caribbean quick Raymon Reifer (2-61) before Mahmudullah bludgeoned three boundaries and three sixes in his unbeaten 43-ball innings.
The men in red and green have already clinched the series winning the first two games by six wickets and seven wickets respectively in Dhaka.
More stories
- Seniors propel Tigers to 297-6
- Maxwell accepts Test career all but over
- Root masterclass sees England frustrate Sri Lanka
- Hussain questions England decision to rest Bairstow
- Mathews goes but SL move past 300
- India shine with pace riches
- Tigers take series with 7-wicket win
- Arun reveals how India carved out Gabba triumph
Recent Stories
- Half-centuries from seniors help Bangladesh post 297-6 in last ODI against Windies
- Australia's Maxwell accepts Test career all but over
- Root masterclass sees England frustrate Sri Lanka in second Test
- Hussain questions England decision to rest Bairstow for Chennai Tests
- India count embarrassment of pace riches from Australia tour
- Arun reveals how India strangled Australia with a leg-side trap
Opinion
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh orders schools, colleges to be ready for in-person lesson restart
- Bangladesh may face slow internet on early Jan 31 for submarine cable repair
- Dholaikhal, a canal that once protected Dhaka, flows into oblivion
- Spanish woman who 'died' of COVID returned 10 days later
- School reopening: regular classes for 10th, 12th graders; one class a week for others
- Bangladesh receives first shipment of imported COVID vaccine doses
- China sends warplanes to Taiwan Strait in a show of force to Biden
- Bangladesh to watch COVID situation until Feb 4 for school restart decision
- Bangladesh greenlights antibody tests for COVID-19