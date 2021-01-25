Home > Cricket

Half-centuries from seniors help Bangladesh post 297-6 in last ODI against Windies

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Jan 2021 03:53 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2021 03:53 PM BdST

Eyeing a clean sweep of the ODI series against the West Indies, the Tigers rode on four half-centuries from the seniors to post a daunting 297 for 6 in the last ODI in Chattogram.

After being asked to bat first by the visitors, captain Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah cracked gritty 64 each while Shakib Al Hasan made 51 in a finely paced innings at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Monday.

Pacer Alzarri Joseph (2-48) picked out the Bangladeshi openers while Shakib and Mushfiqur both perished off Caribbean quick Raymon Reifer (2-61) before Mahmudullah bludgeoned three boundaries and three sixes in his unbeaten 43-ball innings.

The men in red and green have already clinched the series winning the first two games by six wickets and seven wickets respectively in Dhaka.

