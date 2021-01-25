Half-centuries from seniors help Bangladesh post 297-6 in last ODI against Windies

After being asked to bat first by the visitors, captain Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah cracked gritty 64 each while Shakib Al Hasan made 51 in a finely paced innings at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Monday.

Pacer Alzarri Joseph (2-48) picked out the Bangladeshi openers while Shakib and Mushfiqur both perished off Caribbean quick Raymon Reifer (2-61) before Mahmudullah bludgeoned three boundaries and three sixes in his unbeaten 43-ball innings.

The men in red and green have already clinched the series winning the first two games by six wickets and seven wickets respectively in Dhaka.