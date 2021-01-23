India count embarrassment of pace riches from Australia tour
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Jan 2021 01:45 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2021 01:45 PM BdST
India have finally created a pace pool that will allow them to rotate the quicks and sustain the kind of performance they pulled off in Australia, bowling coach Bharat Arun has said.
India had their entire frontline attack wiped out before the Brisbane decider, but the injury-ravaged tourists still pulled off an epic 2-1 series victory in Australia after a lion-hearted effort by their replacement bowlers.
Playing only his third Test, Mohammed Siraj led their pace attack, which included Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini, both had played one Test each, as well as debutant T. Natarajan.
"We have been planning this over the last three years," former Test player Arun told a video conference on Friday.
"If you need India to be sustainably doing well at the international level, you need a pool of bowlers who would be rotated time and again so that they stay fresh.
"Now we are blessed with a great bench strength. So it's very heartening how these guys have come to the party."
Pacers Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar missed the tour with injuries, which continued to bedevil India's bid to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.
Net bowlers Washington Sundar and Natarajan were handed Test debuts in Brisbane after Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah had their tour cut short by injuries.
Arun said the emergence of the new crop of bowlers augured well, considering the workload ahead which includes a combined nine Test matches, home and away, against England.
"I think it's a very healthy trend. It's an embarrassment of riches," the 58-year-old said.
"Now we have seven fast bowlers willing to play for the country," he said. "If we need to give our best performance, it will be extremely handy."
Arun praised the young quicks but felt the likes of Shami and Ishant still had plenty to offer.
"I think they have enough cricket left in them. Their experience is outstanding, and they are still good enough to perform for India.
"They'll all be rotated and we'll make sure we put the best team on the park."
- West Indies win toss, choose to bat in second ODI against Bangladesh
- Stokes, Archer return to England Test squad for India series
- Shakib takes four on return as Bangladesh cruise to 6-wicket win in first ODI against Windies
- Rain interrupts first Windies ODI after Mustafizur strikes
- Kohli returns to India squad for England Test series
- Pant smashes India to series win for the ages
Most Read
- Can someone please open the door?
- Bangladesh orders schools, colleges to be ready for in-person lesson restart
- Miraz, Tamim guide Bangladesh to series-clinching win against West Indies
- Despite a spate of robberies, people are reluctant to use police’s ‘money escort’ service
- A sick couple rushed to marry on UK COVID ward. Now they have a second chance
- National Guard troops were told to sleep in a parking garage
- Bangladesh plans to reopen schools in Feb
- Beximco Pharma seals deal to acquire majority stake in Sanofi Bangladesh
- Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image, vows revenge
- Zafrullah urges all to take coronavirus vaccine without fear