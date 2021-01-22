Home > Cricket

West Indies win toss, choose to bat in second ODI against Bangladesh

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Jan 2021 11:27 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2021 11:33 AM BdST

The West Indies have decided to bat first in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka as the visitors look to claw their way back into the three-match series after a lacklustre first outing.

Captain Jason Mohammad won the toss on a sunny morning at the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla Stadium on Friday.

The Tigers named an unchanged line-up after a convincing win in the series opener while the visitors have made one change, handing a debut to left-handed batsman Kjorn Ottley.

On Wednesday, Shakib Al Hasan returned from a ban with a decisive four-wicket haul while debutant Hasan Mahmud shone with three for 28 on a slow track in the first ODI as the Tigers eased to a six-wicket win for a 1-0 lead in the series.

Bangladesh XI: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal (capt), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

West Indies XI: Sunil Ambris, Joshua da Silva (wk), Andre McCarthy, Jason Mohammed (capt), Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Kjorn Ottley

