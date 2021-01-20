Mustafizur strikes again after play resumes in first ODI against Windies
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jan 2021 12:15 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2021 01:55 PM BdST
Bangladesh pace spearhead Mustafizur Rahman picked up West Indies’ second wicket after play resumed following a brief spell of rain in the first ODI.
Andre McCarthy and Jason Mohammad were both batting on 11 with the Caribbean side on 40 for 2 in 11 overs at the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla Stadium on Wednesday..
Joshua da Silva went for 9 when edged one out to Liton Das who took a spectacular catch at point.
Earlier, rain halted the proceedings of cricket’s return to the country after a break due to the pandemic.
Mustafizur Rahman trapped West Indies opener Sunil Ambris (7) in front with one that swung in to give Bangladesh an ideal start.
Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and chose to bowl.
Pacer Hasan Mahmud will make his international debut. He becomes the 134th ODI cap for Bangladesh
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain
West Indies XI: Sunil Ambris, Joshua da Silva, Andre McCarthy, Nkrumah Bonner, Jason Mohammed, Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Jahmar Hamilton, Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder
