Pant smashes India to series win for the ages
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jan 2021 03:10 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2021 03:10 PM BdST
Rishabh Pant unleashed a Twenty20-style batting assault to fire India to an incredible three-wicket win in the fourth Test decider on Tuesday as Ajinkya Rahane's injury-ravaged tourists humbled Australia with a 2-1 series triumph.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Pant swung for the fences in an extraordinary 89 in 138 balls as India galloped to a record 328-run chase at the Gabba, becoming the first team since the West Indies in 1988 to beat Australia at their Brisbane stronghold.
With regular captain Virat Kohli back home, and deploying an attack of raw recruits in Queensland, India mowed down 145 runs after tea to claim the win when Pant smashed Josh Hazlewood to the long-off fence for four with 18 balls to spare.
"It's been a dream series.
"It was a fifth-day pitch and the ball was turning a bit. I thought I have to be disciplined with my shot selection."
Pant's stellar innings was only one of a slew of heroic efforts by the Indian side, with opener Subman Gill (91) and a battered Cheteshwar Pujara (56) helping them mow down the total with defiant half-centuries.
This victory, however, was a greater achievement by far as the previous series saw Australia deprived of top batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner due to a ball-tampering scandal.
The jubilant scenes at the Gabba were a far cry from the Adelaide opener when India were bowled out for 36 and suffered a thrashing in three days.
Yet they rallied superbly to win in Melbourne and held Australia to a brave draw in the third Test in Sydney.
Australia battled hard to claim late wickets on day five in Brisbane but questions will be asked about Tim Paine's captaincy, with the home side proving incapable of bowling India out on the fifth day for a second successive Test.
"Absolutely disappointed," Paine said.
Australia paceman Pat Cummins was named Player of the Series in a losing cause after taking 21 wickets.
"Good hard day of Test cricket today, I thought Rishabh and the whole Indian side played fantastically, took the game on and deserved the win," he said.
"I would have liked the cracks to play a few more tricks, but it was a pretty good wicket."
