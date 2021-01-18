India chase 324 runs to seal fairytale series win
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jan 2021 01:44 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2021 01:44 PM BdST
India will chase 324 runs for a fairytale victory in the fourth Test decider against Australia after rain brought an end to play after tea on Day Four in Brisbane on Monday.
Rohit Sharma was four not out, with Shubman Gill yet to score at the Gabba, after the injury-decimated tourists bowled Australia out for 294 in their second innings.
With the series level at 1-1, Australia must win the match to claim the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Holders India, however, need only a draw to retain the silverware after their breakthrough 2-1 win in the 2018/19 series in Australia.
Australia's task may be made tougher with rain forecast on day five.
"It's hard to know, obviously with the rain coming," Australia batsman Steve Smith told reporters.
"You have to play the game as you sort of see it as well.
"I think the game is in a nice place for us. The wicket is starting to play a few tricks.
"Tomorrow is about bowling a few good areas ... Hopefully we can hold on to all the chances."
A Gabba pitch that was largely benign through the opening days began to bare its teeth on Monday, with Smith (55) gloving a catch to captain Ajinkya Rahane after a Mohammed Siraj ball reared up from the wicket.
India's bowlers chipped away all day, with Siraj finishing the best of them with a haul of 5-73.
- Tigers to wear special independence jersey
- Hazlewood denies Australia fatigued by Indian "no-names"
- Hasan, Shoriful picked for West Indies ODIs
- Rain dampens Gabba decider
- England dominate rain-hit day two v Sri Lanka
- Labuschagne ton puts Australia in charge
- Rain halts England charge
- Saini taken for scans after ground injury
- Bangladesh ODI team to wear special jersey marking 50 years of independence
- Hazlewood denies Australia fatigued after bowlers humbled by Indian "no-names"
- Bangladesh call up newcomers Hasan, Shoriful for West Indies ODIs, Shakib returns
- Australia frustrated as rain dampens Gabba decider
- Root masterclass helps England dominate rain-hit day two v Sri Lanka
- India paceman Saini taken for scans after groin injury in Brisbane
Most Read
- Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff
- Bangladesh ODI team to wear special jersey marking 50 years of independence
- Another woman allegedly stripped naked and tortured in Noakhali
- Biden plans 'roughly a dozen' day one executive actions
- Globe Biotech applies for approval to run clinical trial of COVID vaccine
- Bangladesh creates Tk 10bn fund to technologically advance export-focused industries
- Bangladesh reports 569 new virus cases, deaths top 7,900
- US Vice president-elect Harris set to resign Senate seat on Monday
- Bangladesh rolls out Tk 27bn in new stimulus for small businesses
- Russia detains Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, faces clash with Western nations