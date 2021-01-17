Bangladesh ODI team to wear special jersey marking 50 years of independence
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jan 2021 11:29 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2021 11:29 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Cricket Board or BCB is planning to unveil a special new jersey for the Tigers to wear in the home series against the West Indies in celebration of the golden jubilee of the country’s independence.
With its design inspirations drawn from the national flag, the war of independence and the National Memorial, the jersey will be used in the ODIs, said Akram Khan, chairman of the BCB Cricket Operations Committee.
“This is a special occasion for us,” he said on Sunday, adding that the special jersey launch will kick off the BCB’s celebrations as well.
“The jersey has a combination of green and red like our national flag. No other colours are there. We have kept the red sun just the way it is in our flag. We have highlighted how the freedom fighters celebrated independence. We've also put the National Memorial in the jersey,” Akram said.
Bangladesh is also celebrating the birth centenary of independence hero Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman until the Dec 16 Victory Day this year.
The BCB has named the series against West Indies “Bangabandhu Bangladesh-West Indies Series 2021”.
