Bangladesh call up newcomers Hasan, Shoriful for West Indies ODIs, Shakib returns
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jan 2021 04:51 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2021 04:51 PM BdST
Bangladesh have rewarded Hasan Mahmud for his consistent performances in domestic cricket with a maiden call-up to the Tigers' ODI squad for the upcoming home series against the West Indies.
Left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam has also been named in the 18-man squad announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday.
Talismanic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is also set to make his return to the fold after serving a one-year ban.
Squad:
Tamim Iqbal (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Kumar Das, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Rubel Hossain.
