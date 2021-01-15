Rain halts England charge on second day of first Sri Lanka Test
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jan 2021 01:47 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2021 01:47 PM BdST
Rain delayed the start of the second day's play in the opening Test between England and Sri Lanka in Galle on Friday, with the tourists looking to drive home their advantage.
Overnight rain and a light drizzle on the second morning has kept the players from taking the field, with England set to resume on 127 for two having skittled the hosts for 135 on the opening day.
Captain Joe Root is not out on 66 and has put on an unbeaten stand of 110 runs for the third wicket with Jonny Bairstow, who has 47.
More stories
- Mathews returns for England Tests
- Bumrah an injury doubt as India bowlers rested
- England still undecided on bowling line-up
- Langer goes to bat for under-fire Paine, Smith
- Smith denies accusations of gamesmanship
- Australia to give injured Pucovski every chance
- India to be patient with Pant after Sydney heroics
- Paine apologises for Ashwin sledging
Recent Stories
- England still undecided on bowling line-up ahead of first Test
- Smith denies accusations of gamesmanship during third Test
- Australia coach Langer goes to bat for under-fire Paine, Smith
- Bumrah an injury doubt as India fast bowlers rested from training
- Mathews returns to Sri Lanka squad for England Tests
- Australia to give injured Pucovski every chance for Brisbane Test
Opinion
Most Read
- Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff
- Beximco gets recognition as ‘Client of the Year’ from Janata Bank
- Bangladesh reduces institutional quarantine by 10 days for passengers from UK
- Robi gains 601% in 15 days as investors run wild
- Bangladesh apparel exports were taking huge COVID hit. Second wave in US, Europe has made things worse
- Ayesha dreams of becoming a Muslim marriage registrar. Her gender gets in the way
- Bangladesh reports 813 new virus cases, deaths rise by 16
- Nasal spray, developed by Bangladesh, promises to ‘kill’ coronavirus
- Bangladesh slates Pompeo over ‘irresponsible’ remarks linking attacks to al-Qaeda
- Bangladesh making guidelines for private import, sale of COVID vaccines