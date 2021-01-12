Australia to give injured Pucovski every chance for Brisbane Test
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Jan 2021 06:53 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2021 06:53 PM BdST
Australia will delay making a call on Will Pucovski's availability for the fourth and final Test against India and give the opener two days to recover from a shoulder injury, the hosts said on Tuesday.
Pucovski missed the first two Tests with concussion after being hit on the head in a warm-up game against the tourists and scored 62 and 10 in his test debut in the drawn Sydney contest.
The 22-year-old landed heavily at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday after trying to stop a shot from India's Hanuma Vihari. Cricket Australia said in a statement he had suffered a "shoulder subluxation injury".
"He will continue rest and rehabilitation over the next two days before a decision is made on his fitness for the fourth test match," CA said.
"No additional players have been brought into the squad for the final match."
India snatched a thrilling draw from the jaws of defeat in Sydney to leave the engrossing series tied at 1-1 heading into the final Test in Brisbane, which starts on Friday.
Joe Burns and Matthew Wade opened for Australia in the first two Tests before David Warner recovered from a groin strain to join debutant Pucovski in a new opening pair in Sydney.
