Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe is taking ‘exclusion’ professionally

"I'm celebrating my exclusion with sweets," Mashrafe quipped when asked for his reaction.

He said he was deeply disappointed for not being able to play in the 2011 Cricket World Cup that Bangladesh had co-hosted.

Back then, he was left out over injuries. With no fitness issues facing him this time around, he says he has an idea of how bitter the exclusion tastes.

His inconsistency during the Tigers’ run in the 2019 showcase event in England put the Narail Express in a tight spot. Opting out of the board’s central contract and saying goodbye to cricket by relinquishing captaincy ahead of the Zimbabwe series last March were all part of his efforts to be included in the team.

Then the break forced by the pandemic came as a bolt from the blue for the team as the dynamics of the team changed completely from what it was eight-nine months ago. His own plans, too, have gone haywire.

Mashrafe has risen to the pinnacle of glory by fighting innumerable adversities all through his career and he is not ready just yet to give up on his hopes despite going through a rough patch this time.

The strapping pacer had only one chance to prove himself at the Bangabandhu T20 Cup before the selectors announced the squad ahead of the West Indies series. He did well in three of the four matches, including his heroics in one of the matches where he took five wickets.

“The decision has been taken consulting the selection committee and the team management keeping an eye on the 2023 World Cup,” chief selector Minhazul Abedin said while explaining Mashrafe's exclusion.

“This is a professional world. I am dealing with their decision from a professional point of view. I've nothing more to say. I will continue playing even if I don’t get picked for the squad in the future,” Mashrafe said.