Mushfiqur takes a spot in Wisden’s Test XI for cricketers who started as teenagers
Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jan 2021 04:36 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2021 04:57 PM BdST
Veteran Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has received the honour of a spot in Wisden’s Teenage Riot Test XI - A team of greats who started young.
In a year-ending report, Wisden named 33-year-old Mushfiqur in a prestigious team alongside legends in the likes of Garry Sobers, Sachin Tendulkar, Imran Khan, Martin Crowe, Wasim Akram, among others.
“The side should feature no more than two players from one country and we’re not focusing on how these players performed as teenagers, rather assessing how their overall careers panned out, or in the case of a couple, still going,” the report said on the selection.
On Mushfiqur, it said, “Still going strong at 33 years old, Mushfiqur Rahim already ranks as one of his country’s greatest cricketers.
“The diminutive, feisty wicketkeeper is the only gloveman to make more than one Test double hundred, and he has 60 percent of all 200-plus scores by Bangladeshis to his name.”
Mushfiqur, who began his Test career at the age of 16 in Bangladesh’s maiden tour of England in 2005, reacted over being awarded the prestige on a Facebook post.
“Alhamdulillah. What a great feeling to be part of a team featuring so many legends! I am truly honored to be part of the Wisden's Teenage Riot Test XI!,” the post read.
The only cricketer who made the cut in the team and is currently in action apart from Mushfiqur is Aussie fast bowler Pat Cummins.
Wisden’s Teenage Riot Test XI:
1. Neil Harvey
2. Sachin Tendulkar
3. Denis Compton
4. Martin Crowe
5. Graeme Pollock
6. Garry Sobers
7. Mushfiqur Rahim (wk)
8. Imran Khan (c)
9. Anil Kumble
10. Wasim Akram
11. Pat Cummins
