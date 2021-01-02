Pakistan captain Babar ruled out of second New Zealand Test
>> bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jan 2021 01:23 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2021 01:23 PM BdST
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been ruled out of the second and final Test against New Zealand in Christchurch after failing to recover sufficiently from a right thumb fracture, the country's cricket board said on Saturday.
Babar, 26, sustained the injury during a practice session in Queenstown and has now missed the three-match Twenty20 series and the two Tests.
Mohammad Rizwan will continue to lead the touring side, who lost the opening Test in Mount Maunganui by 101 runs.
