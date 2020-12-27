Shakib seals spot in ICC’s Best ODI XI for shining performance over the last decade
Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Dec 2020 06:50 PM BdST Updated: 27 Dec 2020 06:57 PM BdST
The Tigers’ ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan has been rewarded with a spot in the International Cricket Council’s Best ODI XI team for his consistent show over the last decade.
The global cricket control organisation announced the men’s team on Sunday.
The team included three from India, two from Australia and South Africa each, while three others were from New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka.
There were no representatives from Pakistan or the West Indies in the team, which was selected by the ICC Voting Academy. The selection was made based on a player’s performance stretching from Jan 1, 2011 to Oct 7, 2020.
In this period, Shakib played 104 ODIs and scored 3,489 runs, including four centuries at an average of 40.56. He bagged 131 wickets at an average of 31.61 in the same time.
The 33-year-old southpaw shone the brightest with both the bat and the ball in the 2019 World Cup in England. He smashed 606 runs in eight matches with an average of 86.56 at a strike rate of 96.03, logging the best show by an allrounder in World Cup history.
He also picked up 11 wickets in the showcase event. No other player bagged 10 wickets and 400 runs in the single edition of the tournament before him.
India’s Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who led India to their second World Cup win in 2011 on home soil, was made the captain and wicketkeeper of the team. He fellow teammates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also got a place in the best XI team for scoring the highest amount of runs for India in the last decade.
ICC’s team included Aussie opener David Warner and former Proteas skipper AB de Villiers.
Ben Stokes, who played a pivotal role in England’s World Cup victory, was in as the fast bowling allrounder.
The team’s pace bowling unit comprises Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga, who bagged 230 wickets in the last decade, Australia’s Mitchell Starc and New Zealand Trent Boult.
The spin bowling unit had Proteas legspinner Imran Tahir accompanied by Shakib.
ICC ODI Best XI team:
Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Lasith Malinga.
