Pakistan captain Babar to miss first New Zealand Test due to injury
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Dec 2020 04:00 PM BdST Updated: 21 Dec 2020 04:00 PM BdST
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been ruled out of the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui starting Dec. 26 due to a fractured thumb, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday.
Babar, 26, sustained the injury during a practice session in Queenstown last week and was ruled out of the ongoing three-match Twenty20 series. Opening batsman Imam-Ul-Haq will also miss the game after fracturing his left thumb during a net session.
Both players are yet to return to the nets with the team’s medical staff closely monitoring their progress, the PCB said.
Mohammad Rizwan will become Pakistan's 33rd Test captain when he leads the side in Babar's absence.
"Although it will be nearly two weeks since Babar's injury when the first Test starts, it will be hard on him and the team to play him without any net sessions," Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said.
"I remain confident and optimistic that other players will rise to the occasion in Mount Maunganui."
Pakistan have included uncapped batsman Imran Butt in their 15-man squad for the first Test.
The 24-year-old top-order batsman struck 934 runs at an average of over 62 with four centuries and three half-centuries in the 2019-20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Pakistan's domestic first-class tournament.
Pakistan squad for first Test:
Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah.
- Babar to miss first NZ Test
- After Kohli exit, Shami injury adds to India's woes
- Australia rout India
- Gavaskar comforts Kohli & Co
- Kohli questions India’s batting mindset
- Wasim named Pakistan’s chief selector
- India dismiss Australia inside a day to lead in Adelaide
- Bumrah: from pace spearhead to nightwatchman
Most Read
- Three more U-turns open in Dhaka North to reduce traffic congestion
- Govt to publish HSC results in December
- Dhaka WASA plans to introduce pay-per-use, area-based billing
- The coronavirus is mutating. What does that mean for us?
- India, Bangladesh share same view on Rohingya: High Commissioner Doraiswami
- Nepal falls into political turmoil. China and India are watching
- Woman, lover to hang for murder of 5-year-old son in Dhaka
- European neighbours shut doors to Britain amid alarm over new coronavirus strain
- Hasina stresses need to build proficient, modern air force
- Saudi Arabia suspends international flights, land and sea entry for a week