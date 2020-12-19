India skittled for record low score of 36 in first Test
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Dec 2020 12:56 PM BdST Updated: 19 Dec 2020 12:56 PM BdST
Josh Hazlewood took five for eight as Australia bundled out India for their lowest innings score in 88 years of Test cricket, dismissing the tourists for 36 at the start of the third day of the day-night first Test on Saturday.
India resumed on 9-1 at Adelaide Oval and were able to add only 27 runs before Mohammed Shami retired hurt to end their second innings, leaving Australia requiring only 90 to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.
Australia openers Joe Burns and Matthew Wade had chipped 15 runs off that target before the tea break brought some relief to the shellshocked visitors.
Pat Cummins chipped in with 4-21 as he and Hazlewood put on a spellbinding display of pace bowling to deal a hefty blow to India's hopes of repeating their maiden Test series triumph in Australia two years ago.
None of India's much vaunted batsmen, including captain Virat Kohli, managed to get into double figures as wickets fell at regular intervals throughout the afternoon.
Shami's injury, which came when a short ball from Cummins hit him on the forearm, was a double blow for the tourists as the paceman was unable to bowl in Australia's second innings.
India will be sweating on his fitness for the second Test in Melbourne on Dec. 26, especially as they will also be without Kohli for the remainder of the series as the skipper returns home for the birth of his first child.
- India dismiss Australia inside a day to lead in Adelaide
- Bumrah: from pace spearhead to nightwatchman
- South Africa add uncapped Van Tonder to Test squad
- Kohli rescues India
- Amir retires from internationals
- Mathews out of SA series
- India keep faith with opener Shaw
- India have enough batting to win without Kohli, Rohit
Most Read
- Bangabandhu’s sand sculpture unveiled in Cox’s Bazar on Victory Day
- Dec 18, 1971: Government's vanguard arrives in free Dhaka
- COVAX programme doubles global vaccine supply deals to 2 billion doses
- New harvest of potatoes and onions expected to push prices down in Dhaka
- Revolutionary Bagha Jatin's statue vandalised in Kushtia
- 11 dead as train rams bus in Joypurhat
- Bangladesh extends school shutdown to Jan 16 in pandemic
- Bangladesh reports 25 new virus deaths, caseload nears 500,000
- COVID-19 testing trouble mounts as crowds getting bigger at hospitals in winter
- Indian call centre plot fooled Americans into paying more than $14 million