West Indies agree to tour Bangladesh in January
Published: 15 Dec 2020 10:34 PM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2020 10:34 PM BdST
West Indies have agreed "in principle" to a tour of Bangladesh in January and February to play three one-day internationals (ODI) and two Tests, the two countries' cricket boards announced on Tuesday.
The approval was made after recommendations from Cricket West Indies' medical advisory committee, who inspected the COVID-19 protocols in place at two venues -- Dhaka and Chittagong.
"CWI will continue discussions with the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the West Indies Players' Association to fine-tune the various arrangements in order to ensure the health and safety of the players and team management unit," it said in a statement.
West Indies are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on Jan. 10 where they will go into quarantine. The ODI series is to be played from Jan. 20 followed by the test series on Feb. 3.
SCHEDULE
First ODI: Jan. 20 in Dhaka
Second ODI: Jan. 22 in Dhaka
Third ODI: Jan. 25 in Chittagong
First Test: Feb. 3-7 in Chittagong
Second Test: Feb. 11-15 in Dhaka
